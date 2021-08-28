Cancel
Klamath Falls, OR

Allen, James E.

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames E. Allen, 84, of Klamath Falls, passed away at his home on Aug. 18, 2021. He was born on Oct. 6, 1936 to Lloyd and Alberta Worlein of Klamath Falls, Ore. He served in the US Air Force from 1953 to 1955. James worked as a diesel mechanic for the Klamath County Road Department. On Jan. 29, 1972 he married Virginia Erixson. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2008. James is survived by his daughter, Patricia Bessey (Ron) of Klamath Falls; son, Rodney J. Allen (Carlene) of Klamath Falls; stepsons, Mark May of Eugene, Ore., Doug May of Texas, and William Stephens of Klamath Falls, stepdaughter, Melinda Stephens of Washington. In addition to his wife, James was preceded in death by his son, James E. Allen, Jr., daughter, Carol Allen and stepdaughter, Colleen Stephens. Private interment will take place at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com .

www.heraldandnews.com

