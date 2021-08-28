Nelson, Shirley Lucille
Shirley L. Nelson, 94, passed away in Klamath Falls on August 26, 2021. She was born March 13, 1927 in San Francisco, Calif. Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Nelson of Klamath Falls; son, Mike Orahood of Macdoel, Calif., daughter, Pati Bengtson and her husabnd, Bob of Crooked River Ranch, Ore., stepdaughter, Denice Hadley and her husband, David of Lakeview, Ore., stepson, Perry Nelson of Klamath Falls. A full obituary will appear in a future edition. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.www.heraldandnews.com
