Garland ‘give-back’ marks school return

Families and their children gathered up for a shot to commemorate their last big outing before school began. Courtesy photo

GARLAND — With Monday marking the first day of school for a lot of students in Sampson County, the fun times of summer break are over. Members of The Gillim Foundation and Pacman’s Barber Shop partnered up to make sure had a celebration before going back.

Giving families one last fun event before returning to the school routine was the purpose of the “Back to School Giveaway” event. Taking place this past Saturday on the grounds of the soon-to-reopen Garland Shirt Factory, food, games, prizes and giveaways were all a part of the festivities.

While fun and games, the event also served the purpose of giving back to the community, especially to those who are less fortunate.

La Tonya Montgomery Gillim, co-founder of The Gillim Foundation, shared that sentiment.

“I see that there is a need — we are very rural here and there are not a lot of jobs here, especially with the Shirt Company not reopen yet,” Gillim said.

“Because of that, there is a need. People are still struggling and, with the unemployment benefits about to end, everybody needs something,” she continued. “Plus some people have more than one child, so it’s hard when you’re already barely making ends meet to try to make sure your child has what they need.”

She further explained just why this event was so important for children.

“With the COVID protocols, it’s pretty much mandating that children have their own individual items,” Gillim said. “So if you have three or four kids at home that might get a little costly.”

“So it feels good to know that kids are going to have paper and pencils and that they are not going to show up on the first day without things,” she added.

There were plenty of items to be found during this event, thanks to the “”giveaway portion. By the end, they gave out over 40-plus backpacks filled with school supplies, along with over 250 Star Wars plushes and enough food to feed the masses.

All the children in attendance also received a ticket for a raffle drawing for the event’s two biggest prizes — a pair of bicycles.

This event was also an ongoing one for its other host, Pacman’s Barber Shop. Jimmy “Pac Man” Packer Jr. started doing this event back in 2016 as a way to give back and thank his customers.

It was no different this time as he was on the grill making sure guests were fed, noting that being able to host the event again for his community truly meant a lot to him.

“Oh man, it’s always a pleasure just to give back,” Packer said. “This is like our fourth or fifth year having the back-to-school event and we were able to partner with The Gillim Foundation. It’s for a good cause, there’s free food and it’s open to anybody — it’s just good.”

He also shared what’s driven him to continue doing this event these past few years.

“I came up in Garland and you’ve just got to have a giving spirit — that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “When the Lord blesses you, you’re supposed to bless other folks.”

Best of all, each item at the event came completely from donations, some from local business like Mrs. Colleen’s Kitchen, members from the community, county commissioners, politicians and even anonymous donors all the way in Chicago, Ill.

One such donor was Steve Miller, from Wilmington, that came down to share in the event with the people of Garland. Miller also brought and donated the bicycles, summing up just how needed and ever-important events like these are.

“There’s a number of issues that should resonate within these rural counties,” Miller said. “Federal assistance for rural hospitals, climate change, providing free community college and then there’s broadband. “There are some real things that can be done at the federal level to help out rural counties like this one and should be.”

“The Congressional district is about 800,000 people so just from a political point of view alone, you’re being crazy if you don’t show up in these rural counties,” Miller continued.

“So I’m here and anytime Ed Gillim calls me asked me to come I always reply with ‘when,’” he added. ” I donated the bicycles for this giveaway event and I can because I can afford it. When you have the ability to help, then you should contribute.”