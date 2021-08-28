Some fear that if all allies do not leave, the US evacuation list will become a Taliban kill list.

US president Joe Biden on Thursday said he was not aware of the US military sharing with the Taliban, a list of names of Americans and local allies who want to leave Afghanistan from the Kabul airport, but said he could not rule this out either.US officials in Kabul reportedly gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies as well, to grant them entry into the city’s airport, reported Politico.The move reportedly led to behind-the-scenes outrage among lawmakers and US defense officials, who believe the Taliban could not be trusted.The alleged sharing...