Some fear that if all allies do not leave, the US evacuation list will become a Taliban kill list.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome fear that if all allies do not leave, the US evacuation list will become a Taliban kill list. According to Politico, the Taliban now has a list of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies after US officials in Kabul provided the information to allow the militant group to identify individuals authorized to pass through the security perimeter surrounding Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Militarycitizensjournal.us

U.S. Gave Taliban Names Of Americans, Allies To Evacuate

In a move that has prompted outrage among lawmakers and military officers, U.S. officials gave the Taliban a list of the names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the airport perimeter controlled by the Islamic group. “Basically, they just put all those Afghans...
U.S. Politicswabcradio.com

Taliban to US: No evacuation extension and do not withdraw Afghans

NEW YORK (77WABC) – “The United States should not encourage the evacuation of Afghan citizens. We need our citizens.” That is what Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, spoke to reporters regarding the U-S withdrawal. Mujahid said his group would also accept “no extensions” to the deadline. “This was already not according to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

US under fire for trusting Taliban with list of names of aides they want to evacuate from Afghanistan

US president Joe Biden on Thursday said he was not aware of the US military sharing with the Taliban, a list of names of Americans and local allies who want to leave Afghanistan from the Kabul airport, but said he could not rule this out either.US officials in Kabul reportedly gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies as well, to grant them entry into the city’s airport, reported Politico.The move reportedly led to behind-the-scenes outrage among lawmakers and US defense officials, who believe the Taliban could not be trusted.The alleged sharing...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Taliban to US: Don't encourage Afghans to leave, we need them

Foreign countries should stop encouraging Afghans to leave as the country needs their talents, a Taliban spokesman has said. Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan nationals should head back to their homes, jobs and normal life, as there was “no danger” to them, adding: “Let’s live together." He told a press conference...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Taliban Reportedly Going Door-To-Door, Killing US Allies And ‘Traitors’

Taliban fighters are reportedly going door-to-door and killing “traitors” who helped British and U.S. forces, just hours after the last Western troops left the country. Former foreign allies and workers have been in hiding since the last U.S. military troops exited Afghanistan as the Taliban started raiding homes, looking for "traitors" who aided the U.S. and British military. The terrorist group is said to be looking for revenge.

