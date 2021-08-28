Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, IA

Norwalk takes down Pella in overtime thriller

By Jon Mohwinkle
kniakrls.com
 7 days ago

The #10 in Class 4A Norwalk football team weathered the storm and high heat in a 34-31 season-opening overtime victory over #5 Pella Friday, as aired on KRLS. After Norwalk started offensively with a turnover on downs, the Dutch fumbled their first offensive snap of the game, giving the Warriors a short field to work with. The drive was capped off by a Tracy Davis 10-yard touchdown catch to make it 7-0 Norwalk. The Warriors also got a touchdown catch from Cade Campbell in the first, as well as a Ky Pearson scoop and score on a fumbled punt snap. Pella had four turnovers in the first quarter, including a Tracy Davis interception.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
Local
Iowa Football
City
Norwalk, IA
Norwalk, IA
Sports
Pella, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
Pella, IA
Sports
Pella, IA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dutch#Warriors#Ky Pearson#Pella Head
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy