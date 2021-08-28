Norwalk takes down Pella in overtime thriller

The #10 in Class 4A Norwalk football team weathered the storm and high heat in a 34-31 season-opening overtime victory over #5 Pella Friday, as aired on KRLS. After Norwalk started offensively with a turnover on downs, the Dutch fumbled their first offensive snap of the game, giving the Warriors a short field to work with. The drive was capped off by a Tracy Davis 10-yard touchdown catch to make it 7-0 Norwalk. The Warriors also got a touchdown catch from Cade Campbell in the first, as well as a Ky Pearson scoop and score on a fumbled punt snap. Pella had four turnovers in the first quarter, including a Tracy Davis interception.