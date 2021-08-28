Emirati Women’s Day: Aspiring Restaurateurs Can Win Dhs500,000 In Funding

Empower and support UAE nationals this Emirati Women’s Day by shopping local. Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi launched Emirati Women’s Day in 2015 and it is celebrated on 28 August every year. Sheikha Fatima, affectionately known as the Mother of the Nation, chose the date as it coincides with the formation of the UAE’s General Women’s Union which took place in 1975. In celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE’s announcement that 2021 would be recognised as “The Year of the 50th”, Sheikha Fatima revealed the theme of this year’s Emirati Women’s Day would be “Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for the Next 50 Years”. Emirati Women’s Day will celebrate the empowerment of Emirati women while supporting their goals and ambitions for the future. In order to support female Emirati businesses, MOJEH has rounded up local businesses – from fashion and skincare to artwork – you can shop this Emirati Women’s Day and beyond.