Emirati Women’s Day: Aspiring Restaurateurs Can Win Dhs500,000 In Funding

MOJEH
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honour of Emirati Women’s Day, Restaurant Secrets Inc. is giving one aspiring female restaurateur Dhs500,000 to kick-start her dream restaurant. This Emirati Women’s Day, one Emirati female will be given Dhs500,000 to kick-start her dream of owning a successful restaurant. Female-owned consultancy firm Restaurant Secrets Inc. aims to support and empower female entrepreneurs and Emirati businesses and has a host of successful businesses under its belt: Utopia Bakery, Mitts & Trays and Jolie Café to name a few. What’s more, 40 per cent of its clients are women. We love to see it.

