Boston College rolled to a convincing 51-0 win over the Colgate Raiders. In front of a crowd of 28,991, the Eagles piled up over 500 yards in the win. It was a warm and beautiful day at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, as fans returned for the first time in over two years. With the traditions of the marching band, "Mr Brightside" and superfans returning, the fans in attendance watched their Eagles take care of business against an overwhelmed FCS squad.