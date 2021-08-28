Sports on TV

Cancel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCYig_0bfdCtCJ00

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Western, Elimination Final

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, Ind.

7 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Russia vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Moscow

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Senegal, Semifinal, Moscow

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters AND Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Semifinals, Paradise Island, Bahamas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska at Illinois

2 p.m.

CBSSN — UConn at Fresno St.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Hawaii at UCLA

7 p.m.

ESPN — MEAC-SWAC Challenge: NC Central vs. Alcorn St., Atlanta

10 p.m.

CBSSN — S. Utah at San Jose St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas St. at Nebraska

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor at Wisconsin

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: TCU vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis.

CYCLING

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Vuelta a España: Stage 14, Don Benito to Pico Villuercas, 102.9 miles (Taped)

FLAG FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston

GOLF

4:45 a.m.

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Bridgeland (Texas) at Klein Cain (Texas)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at Cleveland

6 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Philadelphia OR Cincinnati at Miami

7 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Miami

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at LA Angels

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Buffalo

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Tennessee

10 p.m.

NLFN — Preseason: LA Chargers at Seattle

PARALYMPICS

3 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Rowing, Tokyo

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool

7 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: From Naples, Italy

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA & Chicago-WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Paris (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana

7 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Connecticut

Sunday, August 29

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Road America, Rounds 7 and 8, Plymouth, Wis.

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England (Taped)

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Moscow

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Calgary at Winnipeg

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Francisco at UCLA

7 p.m.

ACCN — Bucknell at Wake Forest

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at NC State

1:30 p.m.

BTN — North Carolina at Ohio St.

PAC-12N — Florida St. at Colorado

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FLAG FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), Canton, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Miami

TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta

4 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Seattle

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Oakland

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Dallas

4 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Miami at Cincinnati

NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at San Francisco

6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New England at NY Giants

8 p.m.

NBC — Preseason: Cleveland at Atlanta

PARALYMPICS

9 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo

3 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Sitting Volleyball, Tokyo

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Rangers

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Napoli

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at Seattle

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, Rosemont, Ill.

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

CBS — ISL: From Naples, Italy

