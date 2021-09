The severe drought is having a devastating impact on wildlife. Especially elk at Point Reyes. Last year, 152 elk, one third of the entire population, died. The issue is pitting activists against the park service who want them to provide water to the elk. The park service has installed some water tanks for the southern herd but the elk further north have little to drink. So today, volunteers began a six mile round trip hike carrying individual gallons of water to add to the watering hole. The park service says these elk aren't dying because of thirst, but rather that they don't have enough to eat.