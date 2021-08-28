Super Junior's Heechul once again 'fanboys' over former Wonder Girls' Sohee
Super Junior's Heechul expressed his fan love for former Wonder Girls member Sohee. On the August 27 broadcast of KBS Joy's variety show '20th Century Hit Songs', the show's cast members looked at the rankings under the theme of "hit songs of singer-songwriters who do everything alone!" J.Y. Park came in 3rd place, and a performance video of his song "Swing Baby" began to play. The cast members praised J.Y. Park for the melody of the song, as well as the stage performance. However, even when the focus was on praising J.Y. Park's skills as a talented singer-songwriter, Heechul could not help but to have a mini 'fanboy moment' over former Wonder Girls' Sohee.www.allkpop.com
