Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Super Junior's Heechul once again 'fanboys' over former Wonder Girls' Sohee

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Junior's Heechul expressed his fan love for former Wonder Girls member Sohee. On the August 27 broadcast of KBS Joy's variety show '20th Century Hit Songs', the show's cast members looked at the rankings under the theme of "hit songs of singer-songwriters who do everything alone!" J.Y. Park came in 3rd place, and a performance video of his song "Swing Baby" began to play. The cast members praised J.Y. Park for the melody of the song, as well as the stage performance. However, even when the focus was on praising J.Y. Park's skills as a talented singer-songwriter, Heechul could not help but to have a mini 'fanboy moment' over former Wonder Girls' Sohee.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Junior#Wonder Girls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Fans are in love with how BTS's V treats the staff and backup dancers

Armies have just received their DVDs for Memories of BTS in 2020, and they are falling more in love with BTS V's personality even more if that is even possible. The K-pop idol off stage is as admirable as he is on Stage. V, on his time off being the stage genius and in the process of behind the scenes of those stages, he might just be the sweetest K-pop Idol if not the sweetest human being.
Worldallkpop.com

Super Junior's Kyuhyun reveals beautiful 'On a Starry Night' MV teaser

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has dropped his "On a Starry Night" music video teaser. In the MV teaser, Kyuhyun performs in a beautiful garden surrounded by lights. "On a Starry Night" is the Super Junior member's upcoming single, and it's set to drop on September 1 KST. Check out Kyuhyun's "On...
Petskpopstarz.com

Super Junior Heechul Under Fire for His Remarks about Adopting Dogs on JTBC 'Pet-kage'

Super Junior Heechul is being criticized for his comment on adopting dogs on a recent episode of JTBC's new variety show "Pet-kage." On Aug. 26, JTBC premiered its new entertainment program, titled "Travel Package - Pet-kage." Heechul is one of the four hosts including Girls' Generation Taeyeon, Hong Hyun Hee, and Kang Ki Young on the show.
Worldallkpop.com

Super Junior's Kyuhyun steps in the studio in 'On a Starry Night' making film preview

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has dropped his making film preview for "On a Starry Night". In the teaser video, Kyuhyun is in the studio as he records the emotional ballad track. "On a Starry Night" is the Super Junior member's upcoming single, and it's part of 'PROJECT REVIBE', a collaboration project to reinterpret VIBE's most popular songs in celebration of their 20th anniversary.
Musicallkpop.com

Super Junior's Sungmin sings of flowers in special video teaser for 'Blooming'

Super Junior's Sungmin has dropped a new teaser for his solo release. As seen previously, the Super Junior member revealed a set of images for his upcoming release of his new digital single, "Goodnight, Summer". This new teaser is a snippet for "Blooming", as a special clip ahead of his single release. The song sings of "wishes always to be with you," just like the breeze that carries small bits of flowers everyday.
Musicallkpop.com

DAY6's Young K shares a narrative about himself in the 'Interlude' teaser clip for his upcoming first solo mini-album 'Eternal'

DAY6's Young K continues to prepare for the release of his first solo mini-album 'Eternal.'. Just a day ago, Young K sat down with himself for an interview about the upcoming mini-album. During his interview, Young K explained the reason his first album is called 'Eternal.' Today, on Sept 3 at midnight KST, Young K released a narrative to further explain to his fans about himself.
Musicallkpop.com

Super Junior's Sungmin drops the first music video teaser for 'Goodnight, Summer'

Super Junior's Sungmin has dropped a new teaser for his solo release. Sungmin revealed a set of images for the upcoming release of his new digital single, followed by a teaser snippet for "Blooming," as a special clip ahead of his single release. Then on September 2 at midnight, he released the first music video teaser, 'Goodnight, Summer.'
Musickpopstarz.com

TWICE Nayeon Solo? Idol Reveals Thoughts on Making Her Her Own Songs

TWICE Nayeon, the lead vocalist, center, and face of the group wowed fans with her latest photoshoot with ELLE Korea. On September 3, the lifestyle magazine released their full interview with the Alcohol-Free singer, who revealed stories about the group, her solo career, and more!. Recently, Nayeon flaunted her beauty...
Worldallkpop.com

Yoo Jae Suk says Lee Sang Yup is Jessi's boyfriend?

Yoo Jae Suk says Lee Sang Yup is Jessi's boyfriend. On the September 3rd episode of 'Sixth Sense', the cast members joked about how Lee Sang Yup and Jessi's outfits were a good contrast, and the rapper expressed, "I don't dress like this during dates. I open up one more button." When Lee Sang Yup put up a wall, Jessi responded,
Petsallkpop.com

JTBC's 'Petkage' suffers in viewership ratings after Super Junior member Heechul's 'pet adoption' comment controversy

According to Nielsen Korea on September 3, the second episode of JTBC's new reality program 'Petkage' recorded an average viewership rating of 0.5%. This marked a decrease of 0.4% from last week, when the first episode recorded an average rating of 0.9%. On the other hand, the popular TV Chosun music program 'Romantic Call Center', which airs around the same time frame on Thursdays, recorded a viewership rating of 10% on September 2.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

INFINITE's maknae Sungjong celebrates his 29th birthday with a VLIVE for fans

INFINITE's youngest member Sungjong turned 29 (30 in Korean age) on September 3! Fans trended the hashtag #레몬사탕_쫑_생일축하해 (lemon candy JJong happy birthday) on Twitter to celebrate the maknae's last birthday in his 20s. Credit: @ifntnews. Netizens gushed about the idol's handsome and youthful looks!. At his birthday VLIVE, Sungjong...
Retailepicstream.com

BLACKPINK Jennie Boyfriend 2021: Are 'SOLO' Singer And BIGBANG G-Dragon Hiding Their Romantic Relationship?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine is half-ARMY and half-BLINK, who loves watching K-dramas as much as she adores kimchi and kimbap. BLACKPINK Jennie is one of the most popular K-pop idols today and avid followers of the South Korean singer could not get enough for her. Despite her popularity, the co-member of Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé continue keeping details of her personal life under the radar, including her love life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy