Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Discover hidden treasures in Spain on this stunning Andalucía self drive tour

Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For many, Andalucía may be synonymous with the beaches of the Costa del Sol, English pubs, and cocktail bars but head inland and you will discover a wealth of treasures. As you drive through the region, on an Andalucía self drive tour, the landscape is a feast for the eyes. From an endless parade of windmills and solar farms, to the shrub covered, rocky crags, it’s a smorgasbord of different terrain. The imposing mountains of the Sierras provide a dramatic contrast to the dusty olive orchards and the parched golden fields devoid of crops. From a distance, the barren fields resemble sand dunes and many of the riverbeds are bone dry. Even the sunflowers seem to have wearied of the sun! Their lacklustre flowers faded to lemon rather than the vivid yellow that is customary when they are in full flower. Their flower heads droop as though desperate for shade.

frommilestosmiles.com

Comments / 0

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

133K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Food And Drink#English#Moorish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Lifestylevisitdallas.com

Discover an area overflowing with hidden gems

A trip to North Dallas guarantees a chance to visit some truly enchanting destinations that you, your family or your friends have never experienced. From virtual reality brawls to private room karaoke nights, the variety of North Dallas' best-kept secrets is off the charts!. Zero Latency DFW. According to Forbes...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Discover hidden treasures along Stanley Park pathways

WESTFIELD-While visitors to Stanley Park are familiar with the Carillon Tower and the Rose and Flower Garden, as well as the dinosaur tracks, duck ponds and playground, there are so many additional treasures to be found while walking the grounds. “There is something for everyone to enjoy here at Stanley...
Travelmainstreet-nashville.com

State’s natural areas are hidden treasures

They are our state’s hidden jewels: relatively small natural areas, not publicized and off the beaten path. Visitors generally stumble on them by accident, and when they do, they discover a treasure trove of outdoor delights. I discovered one awhile back: Bowie Nature Park in Fairview. I had driven past...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Get Away In Style At One Of The Stunning Cabins At Hidden Mountain Resort In Tennessee

Everyone needs to get out of town every once in a while, and Hidden Mountain Resort in Sevierville, Tennessee is one of the state’s truly hidden gems. Tucked away in the lush and expansive Great Smoky Mountains region, a series of cabins and accommodation experiences make it easy for you to pick and choose how you want to spend your vacation. We’ve highlighted a few below to make it easy for you to make a call, and invite all of your favorite people. Your vacation planning just got a WHOLE lot easier, folks!
Riverside, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Discover (or rediscover) downtown Riverside via free tours

Two days of self-guided tours of downtown Riverside were going to be offered at $20 per adult as a fundraiser. But because sponsors stepped in, the event is now free. “We have gotten such incredible response from the community. Such a collaboration,” says Lorna Jenkins, founder of Explore Riverside Together.
Geneva, NYaudacy.com

Man buys home, discovers hidden attic full of valuable antiques

One man in Geneva, New York hit the jackpot. David Whitcomb purchased a house in New York state in December 2020 with plans of turning it into a law office. Upon further inspection, he and a friend discovered a hidden attic full of historical treasures. Listen to your favorite News/Talk...
Cannon Beach, ORdiscoverourcoast.com

Cannon Beach hosts contactless, self-guided cottage tour

CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Cottage Tour will return this year as a self-guided, self-paced driving tour. The tour runs Wednesday to Sept. 30, and will take place as a contactless drive by tour with a map, descriptions, photos and digital content. Visitors can drive through Cannon Beach, Arch...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Only In Southern California

Southern California’s Best-Kept Camping Secret Is This Beachside Spot With More Than 150 Glorious Campsites

San Elijo State Beach Campground is a popular camping destination in Del Mar. It is located inside San Elijo State Beach, just 20 miles north of San Diego on the Southern California coastline. To enjoy this outdoor haven, be sure to reserve your campsite up to six months in advance of the arrival date. What […] The post Southern California’s Best-Kept Camping Secret Is This Beachside Spot With More Than 150 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
San Diego, CApbmonthly.net

Pacific Beach restaurants highlighted in self-guided culinary tour

When Ben Brown looks at Pacific Beach, he sees a number of restaurants that might be overshadowed by the vibrant nightlife. With the creation of TastePro, his San Diego dining tour business, Brown hopes to shine a spotlight on those establishments through a shared culinary experience. “What I want to...
Lifestylehudsonvalley360.com

17th Annual Hidden Gardens Tour & Market on the Green

17th Annual Hidden Gardens Tour & Market on the Green. *Last day for Advance Sale Garden Tour tickets at $35,Thursday, August 26 *. Day-of tickets will be available at the Academy and the Market on the Green: $40. This year’s Hidden Gardens Tour showcases five private gardens in Austerlitz, Chatham,...
WorldTwo Monkeys Travel

10 Best Things to do in Sintra, Portugal [with Suggested Tours]

Are you planning to travel to Sintra, Portugal soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in Sintra with suggested tours!. Located in the foothills of Sintra Mountains in Portugal, passing through Sintra is mandatory when visiting Lisbon so as not to miss an invigorating getaway. Blessed with pastel-colored villas and palaces, the city offers a picturesque landscape and views. The 19th-century Pena National Palace is one of the most visited places here and is known for its magical design and great views that it offers, considering that it’s located on top of a hill.
Miami, FLPosted by
Travel + Leisure

This $19 Million House in Miami Designed by the Architect of the Apple Stores Just Hit the Market — and We Got a Sneak Peak

Miami's architectural legacy is usually associated with the city's colorful version of the art deco movement from the 1920s and 1930s, as the city is home to the largest concentration of "resort architecture" from that era. But the Magic City has no shortage of statement modernist-inspired residences, and one of them just hit the market for $18.9 million.
Travelgoworldtravel.com

Anantara Resorts

Discover the perfect balance of stunning nature and high-end comfort during a stay at one of the Anantara Resorts around the world. Each of the 44 hotels and resorts are designed to create the most luxurious and exciting vacation. You can relax on the beaches of the Desaru Coast in Malaysia, take art workshops with Italian greats in Rome or take a dune buggie across the desert in Dubai all part of the Anantara experience. Enjoy top-of-the-line dining, luxury rooms, spas and activities that you can even bring your whole family to. Explore the world while enjoying every minute of the journey by booking with Anantara Resorts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy