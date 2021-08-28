Discover hidden treasures in Spain on this stunning Andalucía self drive tour

For many, Andalucía may be synonymous with the beaches of the Costa del Sol, English pubs, and cocktail bars but head inland and you will discover a wealth of treasures. As you drive through the region, on an Andalucía self drive tour, the landscape is a feast for the eyes. From an endless parade of windmills and solar farms, to the shrub covered, rocky crags, it’s a smorgasbord of different terrain. The imposing mountains of the Sierras provide a dramatic contrast to the dusty olive orchards and the parched golden fields devoid of crops. From a distance, the barren fields resemble sand dunes and many of the riverbeds are bone dry. Even the sunflowers seem to have wearied of the sun! Their lacklustre flowers faded to lemon rather than the vivid yellow that is customary when they are in full flower. Their flower heads droop as though desperate for shade.