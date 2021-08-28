Cancel
MLB

Braves edge Giants 6-5 in matchup of NL division leaders

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

ATLANTA — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 on Friday night to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak in a matchup of NL division leaders.

MLBTalking Chop

Outfield thrills again as Braves rally late, beat Giants 6-5

The amazing Friday night contest between the Braves and the Giants went through many iterations on the field... and in my head, when planning this recap. There was time when the recap was going to lament a ridiculous loss where the Giants benefited from one of the cheapest homers in recent memory, while the Braves hit barrel after barrel into gloves. There was a time when calling out some poor defensive play on Atlanta’s part was going to be a theme, an example of how the team’s sacrifice of defense for offense can sometimes be a double-edged sword. Then, Jorge Soler stepped to the plate in the seventh, his team down by a run, and drilled a first-pitch fastball way into the Atlanta night, completely changing, well, everything. Joc Pederson ended the game with an awesome catch, and there you have it: another suddenly can’t-miss paragon of Atlanta Braves 2021 baseball.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Come From Behind To Beat Giants 6-5

For the first time all year, that really felt like the last three years. It was a Friday night, the place was packed, there were two first place teams, and most of all the game did not feel over at 4-2. So many times this season things have just felt dead or dreary, but the vibe around the ballclub and the fanbase is different right now.
NFLPosted by
WDBO

Soler's homer, Pederson's catch lift Braves over Giants 6-5

ATLANTA — (AP) — Joc Pederson felt like an elite NFL wide receiver when he made a game-saving catch for the Atlanta Braves. Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 on Friday night to end the Giants' five-game winning streak.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers dump Braves, edge closer to first in NL West

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to finish the month of August with a 21-6 record. The victory moved the Dodgers within a half-game of National League West-leading San Francisco, the closest they have been to first place since July 6. The Giants lost 6-2 to the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers beat Braves, pass Giants for first place in NL West

Max Scherzer allowed just three hits in six shutout innings to dominate Atlanta Braves batters and lead the Los Angeles Dodgers into first place in the National League West for the first time since April 25. Scherzer struck out nine and did not issue walk in the 4-3 victory Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. First baseman Max Muncy and catcher Austin Barnes each homered in the win.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Friday 9/3

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 9/4

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and the Blue Jays survived a late scare to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-8 Saturday, Toronto’s sixth win in seven games. “The key was Berríos,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Everything starts...
MLBRepublic

Severino’s sacrifice fly in 9th sends Orioles past Yanks 4-3

NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees lost to Baltimore 4-3 Saturday after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh. Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it at...
MLBtheScore

Watch: Triple-A player starts brawl during home-run trot with helmet toss

A Triple-A game between the Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers - affiliates of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners - turned into fight night at the ballpark after one of the most unusual benches-clearing brawls in some time broke out. With his team up big in the bottom of the...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves shut out by Giants, trimming NL East lead

Five takeaways from the Braves’ loss to San Francisco:. 1. The Giants demonstrated the qualities that have allowed them to assemble baseball’s best record so far this season, combining stellar pitching and ample offense in a 5-0 win over the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park. The series is even at a game apiece, with the finale on Sunday afternoon.
MLBchatsports.com

Giants Blank Braves 5-0

Well, that’s why they have the best record in baseball. The San Francisco Giants, in a nutshell, did what they’ve done all year. They hit a pair of home runs, they got great starting pitching from Logan Webb, and their bullpen nailed down a 5-0 victory. It’s not ideal, especially...
MLBSFGate

A's Starling Marte leaves game against Blue Jays after being hit in the head by a pitch

The A's Starling Marte left the game against Toronto between innings after being hit in the head with a pitch Friday. Tensions were high between Oakland and Toronto after Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah drilled Marte, who stayed in the game to run and eventually scored but was replaced by Skye Bolt in center field in the fifth inning. Marte was hit in the brim of his helmet just one pitch after Manoah struck Josh Harrison in the hand on a pitch that was up and in. A's catcher Yan Gomes was also nearly hit in the head with a pitch earlier.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — September 2

DOUBLE-A — ARKANSAS TRAVELERS. RECAP: CF Julio Rodriguez hit a 2-run double in the bottom of the 7th inning as Arkansas came-from behind to defeat Wichita 4–3 on Wednesday night. LF Jack Larsen (2x4, R, RBI, BB) led the Travs with 2 hits, while Rodriguez (1x2, 2B, 2 RBI, BB), 2B Kaden Polcovich (1x2, R, 2B, 2 BB), C David Sheaffer (1x4) and SS Patrick Frick (1x2, 2 R, 2 BB) each collected 1 of the team’s 6 hits. Starter Steven Moyers (4.0,3,2,1,0,7) allowed 2 runs (1 ER) on 3 hits, while walking 0 and striking out 7 over 4.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Devin Sweet (2.0,1,1,1,0,1), RH David Ellingson (1.0,1,0,0,1,1) and RH Michael Stryffeler (2.0,1,0,0,2,4) combined to allow only 1 run over 5.0 innings in relief. Stryffeler improved to 3–4 on the season with the win, tossing a scoreless 8th and 9th innings.
MLBnumberfire.com

Manuel Margot on Tampa Bay's bench Friday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Randy Dobnak and the Minnesota Twins. Margot is taking a seat after starting the last two games and three of the past four. Kevin Kiermaier is replacing Margot in center field and hitting sixth.
MLB9News

Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron wins NL Player of the Month

DENVER — Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron put up eye-popping numbers in the month of August and was rewarded on Thursday afternoon. MLB announced Cron was the National League Player of the Month, the first time he's won the honor in his career. Cron's the first member of the Rockies to win the award since Charlie Blackmon in June of 2019.

Comments / 0

