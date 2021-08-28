Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

Here & THERE

championnewspapers.com
 8 days ago

A mail ballot drop box at 1627 Holt Blvd. in Ontario was vandalized between 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Voters who deposited their ballot during that time period should contact the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters. One undamaged ballot was recovered. The incident was reported to the Ontario Police Department and the drop box was replaced. An adjacent “transitional assistance department” drop box containing documents that assist the needy with basic services was vandalized at the same time. Contact the Registrar at (909) 387-8300 or email communications@SBCountyElections.com.

www.championnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Elections
San Bernardino County, CA
Elections
City
Chino Hills, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Chino, CA
City
Soquel, CA
City
Ontario, CA
Ontario, CA
Government
Ontario, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Ontario, CA
Elections
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Chino, CA
Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Bridges#Grand Avenue#Wich#Pacific Fish Grill#Anti Biden#Anti Gov#Indian Pantry#Rite Aid#Caltrans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy