Here & THERE

A mail ballot drop box at 1627 Holt Blvd. in Ontario was vandalized between 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Voters who deposited their ballot during that time period should contact the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters. One undamaged ballot was recovered. The incident was reported to the Ontario Police Department and the drop box was replaced. An adjacent “transitional assistance department” drop box containing documents that assist the needy with basic services was vandalized at the same time. Contact the Registrar at (909) 387-8300 or email communications@SBCountyElections.com.