I’m all for giving dissenting voices a forum, but not so much so when it’s a question of public health while a pandemic is raging. In last week’s Champion, the sole Letter to the Editor (“Vaccine Science”) questioned the consensus of the vast majority of credible doctors and scientists in this country who have devoted their lives to studying infectious disease, urging readers to “bravely venture out and open the gates to various and competing views.”

SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
Jackson County, ORKTVL

Rogue Valley doctors sign off on plea to community to get vaccinated

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Doctors across Southern Oregon are making an impassioned plea to the community to get vaccinated amid misinformation campaigns that one physician believes are partially fueled by vaccine mandates. Dr. Ryan Hungerford, a Rogue Valley Physicians’ Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism doctor joined hundreds of other doctors in...
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

CDC guidelines regarding third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Body NOTICE: CDC now recommends that people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial 2 doses. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic. Currently, CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people...
New Orleans, LAHammond Daily Star

Ochsner requiring employees to get vaccine

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's largest hospital system, Ochsner Health, said Tuesday that it is requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29. The announcement came a day after the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration; and as the...
IndustryPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Pfizer vaccine gets full FDA approval. Will more people get vaccinated?

Health officials hope more NJ residents will now get in line for COVID-19 vaccinations. Health officials hope more New Jersey residents will get in line for COVID-19 vaccinations after the Food and Drug administration gave Pfizer’s vaccine full approval Monday; the state’s vaccination rate is about 70% of all eligible residents. One poll shows some 30% of vaccination holdouts nationwide said they would get vaccinated if the FDA fully approved the COVID-19 vaccines; the three vaccines in use in the United States have been administered under emergency use authorization.
Cambridge, MNisanti-chisagocountystar.com

COVID survivors encourage getting vaccinated

SURVIVING COVID-19 People from the community who go to the government center may recognize Tom Scharf, who currently works part-time as courthouse security. He is retired from a 26-year career as a deputy sheriff, and a 30-year career in the military, both active duty and reserve. He also shared that he is a grandfather to three young children.
California Statechampionnewspapers.com

Health officer tightens vaccine mandates

California State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon has issued an order that all correctional officers, administrative and maintenance staff, and those who provide health care services in correctional settings, must be fully vaccinated by Thursday, Oct. 14. The order, which was announced on Aug. 11, also includes prison volunteers.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Health Bulletin: Get the vaccine, for your sake and others’

School is back in session. Parents, teachers, staff and students were hoping for a safer back-to-school environment this fall. The Health Department and School Committee have been preparing and hoping to keep everyone safe. The latest surge is showing no signs of lessening as the cases, deaths and hospitalizations are increasing. How do we keep our unvaccinated children in our community safe until they can get vaccinated?
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Public Healththelundreport.org

Some Rural Oregon Health Care Workers And A Doctor Fuel Distrust In Vaccines

As Oregon’s hospitals fill with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients and the death toll climbs, health leaders trying to overcome disinformation keep repeating the same advice. “Talk to your family doctor,” public health advocates across the country have advised, hoping a trusted source will provide fact-based information about the risks of a widespread disease and the effectiveness of available vaccines.

