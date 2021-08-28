Get vaccinated
I’m all for giving dissenting voices a forum, but not so much so when it’s a question of public health while a pandemic is raging. In last week’s Champion, the sole Letter to the Editor (“Vaccine Science”) questioned the consensus of the vast majority of credible doctors and scientists in this country who have devoted their lives to studying infectious disease, urging readers to “bravely venture out and open the gates to various and competing views.”www.championnewspapers.com
