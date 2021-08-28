Vincent P. Catto WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Vincent Paul Catto, 91, a retired chemist, died at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, in Livingston, New Jersey, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. He had been a resident at the Arden Courts Memory Care Community in West Orange, New Jersey, for the past year, prior to which he resided in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for several decades. He was born in 1929 in Barre, Vermont, to Vincenzo and Rena (Mammolo) Catto and had many fond memories of growing up there with his family who were prominent members of the local Italian-American community. He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1947, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 1951 from the University of Vermont, and thereafter a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in chemistry in 1960 from Columbia University in New York City. However, despite his great intellectual capacity, his true love was the arts and all forms of creative expression, including music, painting, sculpture, cuisine and Broadway. He also cherished friendships he made over the years with colleagues from ExxonMobil, where he worked as a petroleum chemist, and in his social circles. Many of these relationships continued right up to the day of his passing. Vincent also enjoyed and was a joy to be around for family members, who fondly recall Cousin Didi’s visits to Barre, where he was known to light up the room with sparkling conversation and enjoyed taking friends and relatives out for dinner. Vincent is survived by his cousins, Carol Minoli, Polly Taylor, Julie Liese, Polly Liese, Anne Schell, Paul R. Mammolo, Gary G. Mammolo, Phillip J. Fernandez Jr., Joanne Murray, and their respective families. He is also survived by many longtime friends, including Rudy Kassinger, Len and Linda Berkowitz, Janet Austin, Marianne Jaffe, Ted and Marion Hoffman, Leigh and Ed Ervin, Isabel Klerer and Jim Winchester. He will be interred on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Catto family burial plot in Hope Cemetery. Those who wish to pay their final respects are welcome to attend.