Danby, VT

Kathleen M. Brown-Whitcomb

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathleen M. Brown-Whitcomb DANBY — Kathleen Marie Brown-Whitcomb, 58, of Danby, died unexpectedly Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Nov. 17, 1962, in Rutland, the daughter of William K. and Margaret (O’Rourke) Coburn. Graduated from Burr and Burton Academy. She was a loving caregiver for many years. To know her was to love her. Whether it was the first time meeting her or you knew her for a lifetime, in her presence, she made you feel loved and important. She had a love and a passion for art, music, the ocean, her family and all animals. Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Whitcomb, of Danby; two daughters, Emily Keeler and her husband, Nick Perry, of Hampton, New York, and Kaylee Coburn and her daughter, Brynlee Rumrill, of Wells, Vermont; a son, George Keeler and his partner, Darby McFarland, of Tampa, Florida; two stepchildren, Megan and Travis Whitcomb; six cherished grandchildren, Carter, Owen, Levi, Quinn and Hudson Perry, of Hampton, New York, and Brynlee Rumrill, of Wells, Vermont; three sisters, Carol Judson and her husband, Patrick, of Vero Beach, Florida, Billie Coburn and her husband, Santiago Cancio Bello, of Danby, Vermont, Mary Brown and her husband, Charles, of Castleton, Vermont; a brother, David Coburn, of Danby, Vermont; several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; her late husband, Daniel William Brown, on Sept. 1, 2013; and two sisters, Linda Ralph on Dec. 18, 2008, and Martha Basal Jan. 7, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 2162 County Route 18, Hampton, New York, at Emily and Nick Perry’s home; please bring a chair and a story and help us celebrate her life.

www.rutlandherald.com

