Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

J. Carol Schoenfeld

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ. Carol Schoenfeld MIDDLEBURY — J. Carol Schoenfeld, 91, died on Aug. 26, 2021, at Eastview at Middlebury. She was born on March 22, 1930, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Goughler) Robb. She married Dr. C. Deem Schoenfeld on March 31, 1950. Carol and Deem moved to Vermont from Pennsylvania in 1962, living in Jericho and Rutland before settling in Middlebury in 1990. Carol, or “Toots” to her friends, was devoted to her family and loved nothing more than large family gatherings, especially when a new baby was involved. She volunteered for multiple organizations over the years and was an excellent organizer. Carol was a beautiful knitter, painter and gardener. Family and friends treasured her handmade greeting cards. Voted “Most Athletic” in her high school class, Carol stayed active playing golf, tennis and walking. She was a generous, thoughtful and kind person, with a great sense of humor. She was happy traveling the world with Deem, playing “Shanghai” with her family, and enjoying the occasional beer or margarita at the end of the day. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Frank Robb; and sister, Lois Robb. She is survived by her husband; her sister, Mary Ann (Robb) Monfre, of Butler, Pennsylvania; her children, Michael (Jane) Schoenfeld, of Middlebury, Vermont, Susan Schoenfeld (Larry Kupferman), of South Burlington, Vermont, Robin Schoenfeld-Fox (Mark Fox), of Rutland, Vermont, John Schoenfeld (Laura), of South Burlington, Vermont, Mary Margaret Schoenfeld (David Low), of Arlington, Virginia; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service will be held at a later time. To send online condolences to her family, visit https://www.sandersonfuneralservice.com. Carol’s family is grateful to hospice and the staff in Gardensong at Eastview for the care they extended to Carol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Addison County Home Health and Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven, VT 05472. https://www.achhh.org.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jericho, VT
City
Rutland, VT
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
City
South Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Middlebury, VT
Rutland, VT
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastview#Toots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Origin story of the Texas law that could upend Roe v. Wade

The road to a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state, sidestepping for now the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, began in a town called Waskom, population 1,600. The Supreme Court’s decision this past week not to interfere with the state’s strict abortion law, provoked...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy