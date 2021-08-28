J. Carol Schoenfeld MIDDLEBURY — J. Carol Schoenfeld, 91, died on Aug. 26, 2021, at Eastview at Middlebury. She was born on March 22, 1930, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Goughler) Robb. She married Dr. C. Deem Schoenfeld on March 31, 1950. Carol and Deem moved to Vermont from Pennsylvania in 1962, living in Jericho and Rutland before settling in Middlebury in 1990. Carol, or “Toots” to her friends, was devoted to her family and loved nothing more than large family gatherings, especially when a new baby was involved. She volunteered for multiple organizations over the years and was an excellent organizer. Carol was a beautiful knitter, painter and gardener. Family and friends treasured her handmade greeting cards. Voted “Most Athletic” in her high school class, Carol stayed active playing golf, tennis and walking. She was a generous, thoughtful and kind person, with a great sense of humor. She was happy traveling the world with Deem, playing “Shanghai” with her family, and enjoying the occasional beer or margarita at the end of the day. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Frank Robb; and sister, Lois Robb. She is survived by her husband; her sister, Mary Ann (Robb) Monfre, of Butler, Pennsylvania; her children, Michael (Jane) Schoenfeld, of Middlebury, Vermont, Susan Schoenfeld (Larry Kupferman), of South Burlington, Vermont, Robin Schoenfeld-Fox (Mark Fox), of Rutland, Vermont, John Schoenfeld (Laura), of South Burlington, Vermont, Mary Margaret Schoenfeld (David Low), of Arlington, Virginia; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service will be held at a later time. To send online condolences to her family, visit https://www.sandersonfuneralservice.com. Carol’s family is grateful to hospice and the staff in Gardensong at Eastview for the care they extended to Carol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Addison County Home Health and Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven, VT 05472. https://www.achhh.org.