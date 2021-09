It’s not just Spotify who’s making small waves for smartwatches. Google’s own YouTube Music is now making an appearance for devices running the new Wear OS platform that its parent company has co-created with Samsung. They are doing a “soft launch” of the music streaming app on smartwatches running on this new version of Wear OS, which basically means the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. These devices are still in the pre-order stage but it will be good to know you can download the YouTube Music app when you finally get yours.