New Bill Could Bring 3,000 Jobs to Lockheed; Cobb Proposes Speed Monitoring on Certain Roads; Marietta Investment Advisor Charged in Ponzi Scheme

Governor Kemp announced that a new bill could bring 3,000 jobs to Cobb County's Lockheed plant; Cobb has proposed to police a group of roads that they want extra radar monitoring on; A Marietta investment advisor was charged in a $110 million Ponzi scheme.