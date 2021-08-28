Cancel
Marietta, GA

New Bill Could Bring 3,000 Jobs to Lockheed; Cobb Proposes Speed Monitoring on Certain Roads; Marietta Investment Advisor Charged in Ponzi Scheme

Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kemp announced that a new bill could bring 3,000 jobs to Cobb County’s Lockheed plant; Cobb has proposed to police a group of roads that they want extra radar monitoring on; A Marietta investment advisor was charged in a $110 million Ponzi scheme. #CobbCounty #Georgia #LocalNews - - - - - The Marietta Daily Journal Podcast is local news for Marietta, Kennesaw, Smyrna, and all of Cobb County. Subscribe today, so you don't miss an episode! MDJOnline Register Here for your essential digital news. Find additional episodes of the MDJ Podcast here. This Podcast was produced and published for the Marietta Daily Journal and MDJ Online by BG Ad Group on 8-27-2021. For advertising inquiries, please email j.southerland@bgadgroup.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

