Virgil Abloh Uses ‘WW’ Letters In Design For Off-White, Faces Trademark Lawsuit

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCult streetwear favorite Off-White is now under fire, once again, for infringing on other designers’ copyright. Walker Wear, another fashion brand, is claiming that Virgil Abloh, Off-White’s mastermind designer, has created and is retailing a jacket with a design “nearly identical” to the brand’s XXL Athletic mark design, as reported by The Fashion Law. The jacket is currently selling for US$2,234.

