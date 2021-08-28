Virgil Abloh Uses ‘WW’ Letters In Design For Off-White, Faces Trademark Lawsuit
Cult streetwear favorite Off-White is now under fire, once again, for infringing on other designers’ copyright. Walker Wear, another fashion brand, is claiming that Virgil Abloh, Off-White’s mastermind designer, has created and is retailing a jacket with a design “nearly identical” to the brand’s XXL Athletic mark design, as reported by The Fashion Law. The jacket is currently selling for US$2,234.designtaxi.com
