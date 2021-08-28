Man Charged After Firing Shots At Son-in-law

An Allen County man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after being accused of firing shots at his son-in-law. Allen County Deputies were called to a home on Old Gainesville Road where they talked to Scot Cheek. According to the report, Cheek told them that he met his son-in-law, Chris Alexander, in the roadway in front of the property. Cheek said he told Alexander he was not allowed on the property, and Alexander told him he would kill both Cheek and Cheek’s daughter.