2021 Forest River Wolf Pup RV
18’ RV travel trailer with double wide slide out that has a dining table and a sofa. Very roomy. Bought new, used very little. Selling below book value for a quick sale, because of a change of plans. All hoses and equipment are included. Ready to hook on and go camping. Easy to tow. Can sleep 6 and has a kitchen with extra large fridge, a small exterior fridge, a bathroom with shower as well as many other extras. $19,898. Call 315-225-8932.flackbroadcasting.com
Comments / 0