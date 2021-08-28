Everything Revealed About Death Stranding: Director’s Cut at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEverything Revealed About Death Stranding: Director’s Cut at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Remasters of games can be unpredictable, and it can be difficult to predict what one will contain. Many of them will be nearly identical to the originals, although with a prettier coating of paint and a faster framerate. Video game remastersYou can go beyond the standard by adding new features and modes that will offer players a familiar but fresh experience. The upcoming version of the game is available now! Death Stranding: Director’s CutIt seems that it falls into the second category.

Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Here's how to watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 showcase

If you're wondering what's the best way to start the Gamescom festival, here's how to watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 showcase. You can watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 presentation directly through the embedded video just below. The entire showcase, which is hosted, as always, by presenter Geoff Keighley, will be kicking off at approximately 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. ET. Keighley has pledged roughly two hours of announcements, reveals, gameplay, and trailers.
Video Gameswccftech.com

PlayStation Will be Part of Tonight’s Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live Event

PlayStation will be part of tonight’s Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live event, hosted by Geoff Keighley. Although Sony won’t be holding its own press conference during the event (in a similar fashion as this year’s E3), players can expect updates from PlayStation titles during Keighley’s Gamescom 2021 opening event later today.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Is The Division Heartland going to show up at Gamescom's Opening Night Live?

Ubisoft hasn't said too much about this game in a little while now... The Division Heartland was announced a little while ago now and - after skipping E3 2021 completely - we're looking forward for some answers about what The Division Heartland is actually going to be like and when we can jump into a game! Gamescom 2021's Opening Night Live showcase presentation is on the way and we know Ubisoft is going to show something - We think The Division Heartland could be it! Here's the latest...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gamescom 2021 | Opening Night Live live; live game announcement

Welcome! We are just minutes from living the Opening Night Live de la Gamescom 2021. The engines of the fair began to heat up during the afternoon of yesterday with the space in which Microsoft reviewed the latest news about Xbox, and today we are about to experience another day hand in hand with Geoff Keighley, the famous presenter whom we have already seen numerous times. We are confident that we will enjoy another great evening full of surprises!
Video GamesIGN

Opening Night Live Stream | Gamescom 2021

Join IGN as Geoff Keighly takes the stage this year at Gamescom 2021 for Opening Night Light, where tons of new games are revealed alongside fresh looks at upcoming anticipated titles. Stick around after for IGN's ONL post show where we dissect all the best announcements as well as reveal some new games as well!
Video GamesPolygon

Gamescom Opening Night Live: the biggest announcements

Host Geoff Keighley brought a slew of news, trailers, and updates to Gamescom 2021’s Opening Night Live kickoff show in a two-hour livestream on Wednesday. There was a lot to digest, and you can catch up with it all in Polygon’s StoryStream, but if you just want the biggest highlights, well, here they are.
Video GamesIGN

Death Stranding: Director's Cut Shows Off Its New Items, Features, and Missions (Including a Jetpack)

Death Stranding: Director's Cut has shown off multiple new items and missions – and also a jetpack. Shown off during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, an extended trailer showed off multiple new features. New items include thrusters for your jetpack that allow you glide, a cargo catapult that allows you to fire cargo to faraway areas, and a Buddy Bot that can now carry Sam. A new weapon training area includes high score chasing events and virtual combat encounters. Boss battles can also be revisited and refought via your Private Room area, and leaderboards have been introduced.
Video GamesComicBook

Death Stranding Director's Cut Seemingly Removes Monster Energy Promotion

One of the funnier qualities of Death Stranding when it first released back in 2019 is that it featured a rather overy cross-promotion with Monster Energy. Whenever players would take the main character, Sam Porter Bridges, back to his home base of sorts, they had the option to refuel by chugging back a can of Monster. The fact that Monster was present whatsoever in Death Stranding's semi-apocalyptic world was equal parts jarring and hilarious, but for one reason or another, it doesn't seem like the brand will be returning in the forthcoming Director's Cut.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut showcases new PlayStation 5 features in latest preview trailer

Kojima Productions has shown off the new features of Death Stranding Director’s Cut in a new almost-nine minute trailer shown off at Gamescom. During the trailer, we get a good look at some of Sam Bridges’ new tools at his disposal. These include the Evolved Stabilisers with Thrusters—a jetpack, basically— that allows Sam to clear large gaps with ease. There’s also the cannon-like Cargo Catapult and the trusty Buddy Bot and their increased capabilities. They’ll even carry you on long distances, which is handy.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Extended Trailer Previews New Missions, Time Attack Races and More

Closing out Gamescom Opening Night Live was a preview trailer for Death Stranding Director’s Cut which showcased many of the new features coming in the enhanced version. These include new tools like the Evolved Stabilizers which reduce the impact of landing when jumping from higher areas; the Cargo Catapult which launches cargo over large distances (and can open a parachute to safely drop it somewhere); and the Buddy Bot for carrying Sam around. Check it out below.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Receives Trailer Detailing New Gameplay Additions

During today’s Gamescom live presentation, Hideo Kojima prepared a brand new trailer for the upcoming Death Stranding Director’s Cut, the definitive version of the original title that has already graced the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. This trailer showcases several new gameplay features that make this release of the game absolutely definitive, such as new missions, a new online ranking system, and much more.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Death Stranding Details What Its PS5 Director's Cut Offers

Geoff Keighley once again managed to end one of his gaming showcases with Death Stranding, this time detailing what the PlayStation 5 Director's Cut has to offer when it launches next month. We've already been treated to a brief overview, but the trailer embedded above really gets into the nitty-gritty.

