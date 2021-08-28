Everything Revealed About Death Stranding: Director’s Cut at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Ubisoft hasn't said too much about this game in a little while now... The Division Heartland was announced a little while ago now and - after skipping E3 2021 completely - we're looking forward for some answers about what The Division Heartland is actually going to be like and when we can jump into a game! Gamescom 2021's Opening Night Live showcase presentation is on the way and we know Ubisoft is going to show something - We think The Division Heartland could be it! Here's the latest...