Serious Imperial Porters And India Pale Ales

Autumn is inevitably coming and craft brewers are addressing the changing season with new offerings you might want to chase down this weekend. Hello Darkness My Old Friend (Denver, CO) – River North Brewery has a new beer becoming available August 28, which is more than just the opening lyrics from the classic Simon & Garfunkel song. As black as the label on the bottle, River North Hello Darkness is a massive 11% ABV Imperial Porter with subtle hints of smoke, chocolate and fruits.