Many years ago a neighbor approached me with a question about the carpenter bees busily working their way into the trim along his porch. We had never met. He was something of a hermit, but he knew of my interest in backyard nature and was excited to show me these beautiful, huge bees. Carpenter bees and bumble bees are the largest bees in North America. I had never met carpenter bees before so that day was the start of two beautiful friendships.