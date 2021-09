It was not the start the Melcher-Dallas Football Squad wanted as the Saints fell to Mormon Trail on Friday 66-6. The lone score for Melcher-Dallas was a 15 yard interception return for a touchdown. Coach Pat Ferguson told KNIA Sports his offense struggled to move the ball all game and defense was unable to contain Mormon Trail. Melcher-Dallas is 0-1 on the season and will travel to Baxter next Friday.