The latest Sony PlayStation 5 was released back in November 2020. The excitement was off the roof, and it made tons of people go online to try to get their hands on this new gaming console. Now, one of my friends asked me if I was going to try and get one at launch, and I must be honest, I didn’t want to. Now, this decision has nothing to do with pricing or the horde of scalpers who buy most available units to resell them for up to $1,300 or $1,400. Instead, my reason is straightforward, I don’t go for the first stock, as age has taught me that a console can always get better with time.