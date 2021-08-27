Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Shang-Chi’: Ben Kingsley Compares His Own Acting Journey To Trevor Slattery

By Noah Villaverde
heroichollywood.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi star Sir Ben Kingsley compared his own acting journey to that of his character Trevor Slattery. Fans were caught by surprise to see that Academy Award-winner Ben Kingsley was confirmed to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel Studios’ newest film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Given the divisive response to his portrayal in Iron Man 3, some fans thought that the newest MCU film would further separate itself from the fake Mandarin by introducing the legitimate one.

heroichollywood.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Destin Daniel Cretton
Person
Awkwafina
Person
Ronny Chieng
Person
Ben Kingsley
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Simu Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Award#Mcu#Ten Rings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Sir Ben Kingsley opens up about reprising his role Trevor

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Hollywood star Sir Ben Kingsley recently opened up about reprising his role as Trevor for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Fala Chen, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu in pivotal roles along with Sir Ben Kingsley, who is returning to the MCU as Trevor Slattery.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings makes its long-delayed arrival as the second post-blip feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before you read any further, the film features both a mid-credits scene and an end-credits scene. In theory, this is the second feature film of Phase 4. However,...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel star opens up about his surprise MCU return in Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi spoilers follow. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a new superhero to the MCU, pitting him against the might of The Mandarin. This time, it's the real deal, played by Tony Leung Chiu-wai, after Sir Ben Kinglsey and Guy Pearce played characters masquerading under the moniker in Iron Man 3.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi's Trevor Slattery Isn't Movie's Only Connection to Iron Man 3

On the night of the premiere for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios officially confirmed the return of Sir Ben Kingsley, the actor behind "fake Mandarian" Trevor Slattery in Iron Man 3. As it turns out, however, Slattery isn't the only connection to the Iron Man threequel within the Destin Daniel Cretton feature.
MoviesCollider

Simu Liu on ‘Shang-Chi’ and What His MCU Superfan Friend Does Before Every Marvel Release

With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Simu Liu about making the newest MCU movie. During the interview, Liu talks about what Kevin Feige and Marvel told him about his character and their long-term plans when he was cast, what it means to be part of Marvel and doing a voice on Star Wars: Visions, and more. In addition, he talked about his friend Chris, how excited he was for him when he was cast, and what his friend does before every Marvel movie release.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Kevin Feige And Marvel Already Have Ideas For A ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ Sequel

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has said that he and the people who work with him already have ideas for a Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings sequel. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is a film that has a lot riding on its shoulders. It will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to feature an East Asian character as its lead as well as the first solo film to establish a new character in the post-Avengers: Endgame universe. Arguably as important is that it’s the second MCU film to be released during the Covid-19 pandemic.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu on the Call – and Tweet – That Changed His Life

Where was Simu Liu when Kevin Feige called to let him know he’d landed the lead role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? At home in his underwear stuffing his face with shrimp crackers, he reveals in this hilarious and insightful extended interview with Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley. The epic and already Certified Fresh new Marvel Studios film arrives exclusively in theaters September 3, and ahead of the movie’s release, Coley sat down with Liu and co-stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, and Florian Munteanu to talk about their entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, the foursome reflects on working with legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, the importance of Shang-Chi to the Asian community, the movie’s incredibly choreographed action sequences, and – inspired by Zhang’s character Xialing’s underground fight club – each pick their dream MCU head-to-head cage matches. Who wants to see Shang-Chi throw the Hulk around like a rag doll? Tune in to find out and let us know what you thought of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the comments.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Recalls His Life-Changing Phone Call From Kevin Feige

To most audiences, Simu Liu is a completely unknown quantity, but one who’s set to headline the latest mega budget Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings comes to theaters, and he’s already been lavished with praise for what’s said to be an instant star-making turn.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ Star Florian Munteanu Wants Razor Fist To Fight Wolverine

Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings star Florian Munteanu wants his character, Razor Fist, to fight Wolverine. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Fists isn’t even out yet and many of its stars are already clamoring for a crossover with other Marvel characters. Star Simu Liu is already eager to join the next Avengers film and producer Kevin Feige already has ideas for a sequel. Now another one of Shang-Chi‘s stars, Florian Munteanu, has revealed who he wants to appear in a movie with.
Movies/Film

Who Is The 'Fake' Mandarin? Everything You Need To Remember About Trevor Slattery Before Shang-Chi

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is bringing a new superhero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the Phase Four film has an interesting tie to one of the Marvel Studios sequels from Phase Two, thanks to the inclusion of both the real Mandarin (played by Tony Leung) and the fake Mandarin, who turned out to be an actor named Trevor Slattery (played by Sir Ben Kingsley) putting on a villainous front created by Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) in "Iron Man 3."
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Has A Superhero In Mind For His First Avengers Crossover, And Sign Me Up

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is poised to take its star Simu Liu’s career to the next level. Of course, another benefit of being in a Marvel film is becoming part of the MCU. Liu can look forward to crossover and collaborations galore as his character becomes more entrenched in the Marvel world. With Shang-Chi less than a week from debuting, the actor already has a future crossover in mind. The Kim’s Convenience alum is already jumping to work with one MCU star for his first Avengers collaboration.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Calls Working With Tony Leung "A Master Class in Acting"

Tony Leung is one of the most decorated actors in all of Asia, and he'll end up making in Marvel debut later this week when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hits theaters. As you might expect from a storied actor such as Leung, the earliest reviews applaud his efforts in the film, and in one recent promotional stop, Simu Liu says working with the actor was nothing sort of a "master class." Liu was taking part in a Ask Me Anything session on r/MarvelStudios when he was asked by one fan what it was like to work with Leung.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Xialing Actress On Post-Credits Scene & MCU Future

Xu Xialing actress Meng’er Zhang opened up about her post-credits scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as her future in the MCU. Spoilers ahead for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is expected to...
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Shang-Chi' Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Rotten Tomatoes score is made known as the early reviews for the flick have hit the net. With 75 critic reviews currently posted, the Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes score currently sits at 92%. As it is early, the score could change so...
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Exclusive: Simu Liu Was Nervous About Hitting Acting Legend Tony Leung When Filming Shang-Chi

Simu Liu is a lot of things – athletic, passionate, funny, outspoken and more recently, Marvel’s newest and first Asian big-screen superhero, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and with it comes a certain level of expectations, of not just playing in the big leagues in a billion-dollar franchise, but for Liu, to be acting amongst Asian filmmaking legends and at times, to be humbled when compared to them.
Moviesfayettevilleflyer.com

Review: Marvel’s Shang-Chi thrills but crumbles under third-act weight

Give the screen-writing team for the latest Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings” credit. Dave Callahan, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Lanham did a swell job of sanitizing the highly problematic Marvel property from its Yellow Peril roots, and concocted a mostly thrilling action/fantasy story that will likely play well in the United States and overseas, which is the goal of every big-budget blockbuster produced today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy