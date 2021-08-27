Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Rev. Jesse Jackson & His Wife Jacqueline Remain Hospitalized Due To COVID-19

By China Lovelace
myv949.com
 9 days ago

Roommates new information has become available about the status of iconic civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson health. If you recall, last week, we reported via the AP News that Jesse and his wife Jacqueline were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Today Rev. Jackson’s son, Jonathan released a statement through his father’s Instagram page. In the statement, he shared that his father has been transferred to The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago, a rehabilitation facility, where he will begin therapy to treat his Parkinson’s disease immediately.

myv949.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Ap News#The Associated Press#Yahoo News#Jcqueline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Afghan opposition leader says he's open to negotiations with Taliban

An Afghan opposition leader in the last region resisting Taliban control announced on Facebook Sunday that he is ready to stop fighting and negotiate with the militant group, Reuters reported. Ahmad Massoud, the leader of National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, said that he was open to religious scholars' suggestions of...
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...

Comments / 0

Community Policy