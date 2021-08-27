Rev. Jesse Jackson & His Wife Jacqueline Remain Hospitalized Due To COVID-19

Roommates new information has become available about the status of iconic civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson health. If you recall, last week, we reported via the AP News that Jesse and his wife Jacqueline were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Today Rev. Jackson’s son, Jonathan released a statement through his father’s Instagram page. In the statement, he shared that his father has been transferred to The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago, a rehabilitation facility, where he will begin therapy to treat his Parkinson’s disease immediately.