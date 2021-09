It’s not quite the level of Jack Eichel’s desire to get out of the clasp of the Buffalo Sabres, but the San Jose Sharks seem to have a case that’s similar to that. Sharks center Tomas Hertl was recently interviewed in the Czech Republic where he openly expressed his reservations about whether San Jose is looking to keep get him a new contract. More than that, he also seems to be doubting his own inclination to stay in San Jose beyond the upcoming season.