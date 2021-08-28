Off the Shelf: Science literacy

One part of my daily routine is searching for the latest scientific discoveries. Biology, medicine, mathematics, space, new materials or inventions, archaeological sites, and many more keep my mind inquisitive and curious. In a previous article (or two), I shared about the benefits of continued reading and learning. It can be easy to learn about things that motivate us. Whether it is the positive motivation of learning a new recipe or the negative motivation of wanting to better handle finances or cleaning, there are many new pieces of information and skills that have technical aspects to them. It is always nice to find an informative book written in an easy to understand style that makes it more accessible to a wider audience. Not everyone is a good writer or even speaker though. There are so many amazing discoveries that happen every week around the world (or even above it)! A majority of people don’t know about them, and it is simply because they don’t know where to find it or how to read it. Science literacy is the key.