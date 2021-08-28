Cancel
New Ulm, MN

The narrative is being controlled

 8 days ago

Thank you for the amazing town that we have been welcomed into, coming from the Greater Washington DC area in late April of this year. Two months prior to the election I was brought in to meet with a group of people for 2 to 2 1/2 hours every afternoon to examine raw intel on possible election fraud. I had already been privy to the fake and hollow impeachment trials of the Democratic House against the sitting president. I understand that not everyone likes a president! There are ways and means to deal with this – But never, never make up lies and bear false evidence to bring someone down, NEVER! Last I knew lying and bearing false witness were ranked in the top 10 God gave Moses on the slopes of Mt. Sinai!

