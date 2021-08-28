Cancel
Your last year in the tobacco field

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist
Last week, Louie Boykin posted on Facebook about working in tobacco while he was growing up. At the end of the post, my friend asked readers when the last year they worked in tobacco.

Louie got quite a response, with over 100 comments. Why so many? Well, I think it’s because so many were glad when it was their last year and that they never had to do it again. My comment was, “Last time was 1972, and I mean the last time!”

I headed off to college that year, and Daddy decided not to have a tobacco crop anymore. (I think it was because he had lost his cheap labor – me!) While I worked some at the tobacco market for a few more years, 1972 was the last year I spent out in the field, harvesting the tobacco crop. That time is long past, and I don’t want to relive those days. (Some of the things about the “good ol’ days” weren’t that good.) But there were some good memories of those days, and, as I have shared before, you learn some important lessons in the tobacco field that you can never get in the classroom.

My sister and I started working in tobacco on the family farm when we were around six or seven years old. It began as handing leaves of tobacco to the person tying it on a stick at the barn. It later progressed as I got older to driving the tractor in the field, then back and forth to the barn and finally, to cropping (or picking the leaves, for you city folk) tobacco in the field. The hours were long. Often, the day would start sometimes at 5:30, if we had to take out a barn of cured tobacco and would end late, usually around dark.

Tobacco barning days were hot, sticky and hard, especially when I started cropping tobacco in the field. You would get soaking wet first thing in the morning from the dew on the tobacco leaves. Then as the day progressed, the baking sun would turn the field into a sauna. Many days, when we were not barning our tobacco, we were helping our neighbors or relatives with their crop, since their kids were helping us. And working in tobacco with your friends and cousins, while hard, could be fun.

What did I learn in the tobacco field?

First, that hard work never killed anyone. Well, that’s what I was told many times. I wondered about that often those summers, especially while cropping sand lugs (the lowest tobacco leaves on the stalk, for you city folks.) And it didn’t kill me, although I did see the “monkey” a couple of times (that’s getting too hot and dehydrated, for you city folks.)

Second, responsibility. You were given a job to do, even at six or seven years old. And even if the job was small, it needed to be done. And if you didn’t do it, someone else would have to do it. As I became older, the responsibilities became greater. If you couldn’t handle cropping your row, someone else would have to help you, or you would slow down the whole operation.

Third, the value of a dollar. That was a very important lesson. Most of what little amount I would receive while working was used to help buy school clothes. When you realize that a couple of dollars extra spent on a shirt is another hour out in the field working, you shop a little more carefully.

There were other lessons learned. But the most important one was embedded in my being almost every day in that tobacco field. Simply, get an education so I won’t have to do this when I get older. Let’s see - hard work, responsibility, the value of a dollar, and get an education. In some ways, those hot summers in the tobacco field were worth it. Maybe so, but I’m glad they’re over.

