Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

St. Margaret’s Offense Struggles in Opening Loss to Christian of El Cajon

By capo-dispatch
localocnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#The Capistrano Dispatch#Insider#Tartans#Episcopal School#Local Area Football Week#Notre Dame#Sherman Oaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Utah Statekslsports.com

Southern Utah Struggles Offensively In Season Opening Loss To San Jose State

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds couldn’t get things going offensively as they fell to San Jose State 45-14 in the season opener. Justin Miller completed 15 of his 29 pass attempts for 117 yards. Southern Utah struggled on the offensive side of the ball as one of their TD’s came on a pick six. The Thunderbirds had less than 250 total yards of offense.
Educationnonpareilonline.com

Heartland Christian struggles in road tri

Heartland Christian volleyball struggled to stay consistent in Tuesday's road triangular at Whiting. The Eagles committed multiple errors and lost both matches. Heartland Christian lost to Cedar Bluff 25-15, 25-19, and Whiting 25-16, 25-21. "Tonight was a little rough," head coach Heather Heffernan said. "We were really struggling with serving...
Sportsdanapointtimes.com

Dana Hills Girls Volleyball Battles in Early Season, Defeats St. Margaret’s

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Young Central offense struggles in blowout loss to Lincoln

Lane Darrow intercepted a pass, Dawson Miller earned a sack and the Rapid City Central defense grabbed a handful of third-down stops Saturday afternoon. The Cobblers had bright spots on defense in their season-opener against Sioux Falls Lincoln, but their young offensive backfield failed to return the favor, converting just 25% of their third downs in a 47-6 loss at O’Harra Stadium.
El Cerrito, CANapa Valley Register

Napa Valley Prep Football: Rusty Vintage opens with 26-6 loss to El Cerrito

Trying to win a football game with only one of three phases playing well would be akin to trying to drink coffee with a fork. Vintage’s defense played well enough to put it in position to win its season opener Friday night, but the offense and special teams were colossal disappointments in a 26-6 loss to El Cerrito at Memorial Stadium.
High SchoolLos Angeles Daily News

Tyler Voss puts on a show in Valencia football’s win over Notre Dame

VALENCIA – Valencia quarterback Tyler Voss was in such a groove, he had to share the wealth. Late in the third quarter, Voss dropped back and tossed the ball to Zamondre Merriweather, who then flung it down field to a wide open Kaden Bassett for a 30-yard touchdown to execute a perfect double pass.
MLSlocalocnews.com

SCHS Grad Tristan Weber Signs Pro Soccer Contract

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy