Vote “YES” on democracy, “NO” on the recall
Millions of Californians, including many school seniors, can now find mail-in ballots on their doorstep. The helm of our state government hangs in the balance. Recall organizers garnered more than 2 million signatures in their campaign to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom, reaching the necessary threshold to trigger a recall election Sept. 14. Estimated to cost taxpayers $276 million, this election presents a clear choice: Vote “NO” on the misguided recall scheme.hwchronicle.com
