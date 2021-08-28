Cancel
Vote “YES” on democracy, “NO” on the recall

By Podcasts
hwchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Californians, including many school seniors, can now find mail-in ballots on their doorstep. The helm of our state government hangs in the balance. Recall organizers garnered more than 2 million signatures in their campaign to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom, reaching the necessary threshold to trigger a recall election Sept. 14. Estimated to cost taxpayers $276 million, this election presents a clear choice: Vote “NO” on the misguided recall scheme.

