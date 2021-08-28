Cancel
Braves edge Giants 6-5 in matchup of NL division leaders

By Yahoo! Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 on Friday night to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak in a matchup of NL division leaders.

