A Unique Way to Increase Your Customers Spend Per Sale: The Value of Offering A Gift With Purchase

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffering a free gift, with a purchase over a certain amount (or just with any particular item), is a great way to encourage people to buy from you, but also to spend more per sale if they have to spend a certain limit. A great way to take this strategy a step further is to make your free gift a sample of other products you want to promote, or a new product you want to encourage your customers to try so as to buy in the future.

