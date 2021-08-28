Volleyball Defeats Samford 3-1 in Season Opener

As the city of New Orleans recovers from Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints will hold practices and strength and conditioning sessions at TCU. “We have a good number of student-athletes and TCU students in general who are from Louisiana,” TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati said. “The New Orleans Saints are an important part of their communities and the entire state. Thanks to our campus leadership and especially the support of Head Football Coach Gary Patterson, which includes his relationship with Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, we are proud to welcome the Saints to TCU and Fort Worth. We look forward to hosting them on campus as a practice site and being of assistance during this most difficult time. Our hearts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ida.”