Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Volleyball Defeats Samford 3-1 in Season Opener

ncataggies.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON, S.C. – North Carolina A&T volleyball began the 2021 season with a 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15) win over Samford Friday afternoon at Jervey Gym. The Aggies had three players record double-doubles against Samford, an NCAA participant in the spring. "We put together a really solid match today and...

ncataggies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#North Carolina A T#Clemson#N C A T#Alabama A M#Sr#Gr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
College Sportsdawgnation.com

Postgame comments got former UGA great in hot water after big win vs. Clemson

Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back on the Bulldogs’ 2002 win vs. Clemson -- a thrilling game that included a bold coaching decision from UGA’s head man at the time, Mark Richt.
Fort Worth, TXfrogsowar.com

TCU Football to host New Orleans Saints in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

As the city of New Orleans recovers from Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints will hold practices and strength and conditioning sessions at TCU. “We have a good number of student-athletes and TCU students in general who are from Louisiana,” TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati said. “The New Orleans Saints are an important part of their communities and the entire state. Thanks to our campus leadership and especially the support of Head Football Coach Gary Patterson, which includes his relationship with Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, we are proud to welcome the Saints to TCU and Fort Worth. We look forward to hosting them on campus as a practice site and being of assistance during this most difficult time. Our hearts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ida.”
Kansas StateKansas City Star

What we learned from Kansas State’s impressive opening victory over Stanford

The Kansas State football team opened its season with a statement victory on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. Anyone who watched the Wildcats defeat Stanford 24-7 in front of 28,668 mostly purple-clad fans walked away knowing it was no fluke. K-State was far and away the better team in this neutral-site clash between Big 12 and Pac-12 teams.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia starter to miss the rest of the season due to injury

Georgia’s 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson was a great way to start the season for the 5th-ranked Bulldogs, but the game did result in a significant injury blow for Kirby Smart’s offensive line. Starting right guard Tate Ratledge sustained a foot injury less than three minutes into the first...
Fort Worth, TXcrossroadstoday.com

TCU defeats Duquesne 45-3

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan threw for a touchdown and was one of four TCU players with a rushing score as the Horned Frogs routed lower-division Duquesne 45-3 in an opener shortened in the second half Saturday night. The coaches agreed to play 12-minute quarters after halftime with...
Birmingham, ALuabsports.com

UAB Falls to Samford 2-1

BIRMINGHAM – Samford got on the board in the 15th minute and added the game winner in the 29th minute in its 2-1 victory over UAB on Thursday night at Samford Soccer Complex. Jessica Wheeler scored her first career goal in the 82nd minute for the Blazers, who fall to...
Elon, NCncataggies.com

A&T Men, Women Finish Seventh at Elon

ELON, N.C. – The North Carolina A&T men's and women's cross country teams competed for the first time in almost two years, turning in solid performances at the Elon Opener. The men finished seventh with 198 points and an average time of 1:40:47.8 in the 6k event. The women also finished seventh with 238 points and an average time of 1:21:48.2 in the 4k race.
Cookeville, TNttusports.com

Golden Eagles fall in opener at Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Samford had Thursday night's game circled on the calendar and it showed. Liam Welch proved why he's in early contention for the Walter Peyton Award, throwing for 370 yards and four touchdowns as the Golden Eagles fell to the Bulldogs 52-14. In all, Samford (1-0) collected 475 yards of total offense, putting the 2019 defeat in Cookeville in the rearview mirror.
Sportsrolltide.com

Alabama Volleyball Beats Marshall, 3-1, for Second Win on Opening Day

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – Alabama volleyball earned its second win of opening day with a four-set decision over tournament host Marshall Friday evening, winning by set scores of 25-27, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-19. Alabama (2-0) fell in the opening set to Marshall (0-1) but battled back with three set victories, each by increasing point margins, to get the win in four sets. Kendyl Reaugh led the attack with a career-best 16 kills and .317 hitting percentage, committing just three errors on 41 attacks. Abby Marjama was close behind with 14 kills and a .316 clip, with the pair accounting for over half of the team's offensive output. Emily Janek posted her second double-double in as many games, finishing with 39 assists and 13 digs. After setting a new career high with 22 digs earlier today, Dru Kuck improved on that with 24 in Friday's second contest, while Shaye Eggleston also finished in double figures with 15.
Highland Heights, KYnkunorse.com

UNC Asheville defeats @NKUNorseMSOC, 3-2, in season opener

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Despite a furious rally in the final 10 minutes, the Northern Kentucky Norse couldn't complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss at UNC Asheville to kick off the 2021 season for both teams. Head Coach Stu Riddle. "It was a very disappointing start to the regular-season...
Indiana Statechatsports.com

Indiana Defeats Central Michigan 3-2 in Season Opener

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Indiana Field Hockey team (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) kicked off the 2021 regular season with a 3-2 victory over Central Michigan (0-1, 0-0 MAC) on Friday afternoon at Cristy Freese Field. KEY MOMENTS. • Freshman midfielder opened the scoring for IU just 36 seconds into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy