Titanic Museum to Commemorate 36 Years Since the Discovery of Titatnic Wreck Site
On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at Luxor Hotel and Casinoinvites passengers to come aboard and commemorate the 36th anniversary of the discovery of RMS Titanic’s wreck site. Guests will experience a detailed and powerful account of the events that lead to the famed “Ship of Dreams” ill-fated journey across the Atlantic Ocean. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TitanicLasVegas.com.vegasnews.com
Comments / 0