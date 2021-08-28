Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Otherworld Disco

skiddle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article9:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 11:30pm) Presenting Sale's only club night, playing an eclectic mix of sublime house, progressive house and old school in this intimate setting. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. After returning on 31 July with...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Progressive House#Otherworld Disco#Afro House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton & and His Wife Put on a Show in New Photos from Atlanta Concert: ‘Ain’t No Disco’

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are back on the road, singing and entertaining audiences across the country. Sounds like the show in Atlanta Saturday night was super fun. Take a look at some of the photos taken from the Chris Stapleton show that were posted to Morgane’s Twitter account. She captioned them: “This ain’t no disco. Atlanta. 8.28.2021”
Theater & DancePosted by
Best Life

See Sophia Loren's First Granddaughter, Who Just Turned 15

Few starlets embodied the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's Golden Era quite like the Italian actress, Sophia Loren. Initially cast as Europe's answer to Marilyn Monroe, she grew into something even more interesting: a glamorous woman unafraid to take on unglamorous roles. Her career was big and bold, groundbreaking in its international success: for her role in Two Women, she became the first actor to win an Oscar for a foreign-language performance in 1961. Her globe-trotting work took her back and forth between continents as she worked with all the greats of American and Italian cinema, making classics such as El Cid, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Marriage Italian Style, Houseboat, and A Special Day.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding Dies at 39

Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding has died, The Guardian and BBC News report. The singer disclosed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that the disease had advanced to other parts of her body. Earlier today (September 5), Harding’s mother Marie broke the news of Sarah’s death in a post on the singer’s official Instagram account, which you can read in full below. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” she wrote. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.” Harding was 39 years old.
Celebritiesheatworld

Brooklyn Beckham slammed for 'disgusting' Instagram post

Brooklyn Beckham has faced the wrath of food lovers with a recent Instagram post where he cooked up a pasta dish that mixed tomato and cream. Uh oh. The model regularly takes to Instagram to cook up a storm to the delight of his followers and has reportedly been in talks to create his own foodie YouTube channel.
New York City, NYsoultracks.com

The Ultimate Disco Cruise sets sail

Iconic musical family The Jacksons are returning for another memorable performance as part of the stellar lineup of disco legends set to perform on board the annual Ultimate Disco Cruise when it returns to sail February 26-March 3, 2022. Consisting of original members Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson and Marlon Jackson, The Jacksons put on an amazing show that includes all of their mega-hits made famous with their brother, Michael Jackson. “It was so amazing seeing and getting to talk with our fans on the last Ultimate Disco Cruise,” said Marlon Jackson. “We had a great time, loved the whole experience and can’t wait to get back in 2022!”
Musicedm.com

OneUpDuo Drop Soulful Nu-Disco Jam "N'EAUX"

Detroit-based dance music tandem OneUpDuo have dropped "N'EAUX," a soulful nu-disco bop that will make you forget summer is almost over. Written by OneUpDuo and produced by Chris Hierro, "N'EAUX" is dripping in attitude. The track's sound design is rife with lush synths and gooey guitar licks, blending the funky pop vibes of Dua Lipa with the indie-dance sensibilities of The Knocks. And with a bouncy four-on-the-floor house rhythm, it's primed for neon-swathed club floors across the nation.
Musicskiddle.com

Rollerdisco

7:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 11:00pm) The Big One! Rollernation's flagship event featuring all the classic disco favourites and hits from the 70's/80's and 90's. Fewer than 6% of tickets left for this event on Skiddle! Buy now to avoid disappointment. We will still be living in a world where...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
BET

VMAs 2021: Doja Cat’s Performs ‘Say So’/’Like That’ In New Otherworldly Animated Video

The 2021 VMAs are almost here but before we prepare for a night full of surprises, the show is having a little fun leading up to the big event. Rolling out reimagined animated videos from some of the most popular past performances over the years, fans are getting hyped about what’s coming up for this year's show. One of the most memorable moments came last year when Best New Artist winner Doja Cat took to the VMA stage for the first time for an out of this world take on her hit songs, “Say So”/“Like That”.
Musicskiddle.com

Shit Indie Disco - The (late) Xmas Party - 2 Floors

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) This week, we'll be having our annual Xmas Party (just a bit later than planned. Covid ruined all those plans - so lets make up for it now). HERE WE, HERE WE, HERE WE F*CKING GO!!!. We're keeping the party going through the summer...
Columbus, OHexperiencecolumbus.com

Love Otherworld? Try These Other Columbus Experiences!

Otherworld, named one of the "World's Coolest Places" by TIME Magazine in 2019, has been wowing visitors with its stunning and surreal landscapes, spanning 32,000 square feet and featuring more than 40 scenes of large-scale art and mixed reality playgrounds. If you loved the exhibit, try immersing yourself is these other experiences throughout Columbus!
Musicskiddle.com

TEKNO DISCO [Welcome Back Party]

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) Tekno Disco returns to The Crofters Rights for the opening night of their new event series !. Customer reviews of TEKNO DISCO [Welcome Back Party]. Average rating:. 0%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 1 Verified review. My ticket messed up and I had...
Designers & CollectionsMaxim

K-Swiss & Rapper YG Collab For Disco Ball-Inspired Sneakers

Last time we caught up with heritage sneaker brand K-Swiss, they were celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Matrix with a far-out sneaker collection. Now the classic tennis shoemaker is pushing the stylistic envelope even further courtesy of an over-the-top new collab with rapper YG. Serving as the collection's creative...
Beauty & FashionAllure

Kacey Musgraves Took the Disco Brow Trend to a Whole New Level

In case you've missed it, eyebrows are now becoming colorful, kaleidoscopic works of art. Just ask Lizzo, who recently dyed her brows blonde, pink, and purple, or TikTok creator Megs Cahill, who popularized disco brows on BeautyTok. Now, it looks like singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves is taking her eyebrows up a notch by adding some jewels to her brows as well.
Interior Designcrfashionbook.com

How the Disco Ball Became 2021's Décor Inspiration

Last year, it was hard not to reimagine our humble abodes into the places we used to frequent – kitchens turned into makeshift bars, bathrooms transformed into spas and salons, and any nook reserved to be the new work offices. The rise in snazzy home décor in the past year from the internet's belovedPoltronova squiggly mirrors to the dreamy pastel geometric candles, parallel to TikTok's aesthetic pleasing algorithm, were also an indication of last year's nifty ways to personalize interiors. Putting the puzzle pieces together, it makes sense that disco balls have been this year's go to décor and fashion's forever inspiration in both the unexpected and the unconventional ways. From being night club's iridescent core to becoming fashion's party favor to now being 202's It-decor.
Rockford, IL1440 WROK Radio

Three Reasons Rockford Should Have a Silent Disco

Silent dance party anyone? But seriously, Rockford should absolutely host a silent disco. I have three reasons for you right now. When I was in college, my mom and I would go on yearly August weekend trips. We went to New York, to Savannah, to Nashville, back to New York and then, things got busy and we stopped going.

Comments / 0

Community Policy