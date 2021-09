The gossip and pop culture website Gawker has been reborn under the Bustle Digital Group umbrella after going dark five years ago, and quickly returned to their no-holds-barred style No website has ever stirred the pot quite like Gawker, and while they may have a fresh brand, they are still hilariously ruthless in their quest to expose the uncomfortable. In their latest bit of gossip-mongering, Gawker reminded readers of a controversial picture of Hilary Duff that she somehow still hasn't deleted.