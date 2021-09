The Fifth Element has sold for $4.5 million, according to Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting LTD. The commercial-retail property at 105-11 Broadway is currently the location of The Fifth Element restaurant and bar and its outdoor dining space, The Outer Element, as well as the adjacent property best known as the former home of Foley’s Garage. Included in the sale was The Fifth Element’s inventory, equipment, trademarks, etc. and its liquor license.