 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us at the Modest - Premium Automotive Showcase at the Saint Paul RiverCentre on August 28, 2021!. 175 W. Kellogg Blvd. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102. Come be a part of the largest indoor automotive show in Saint Paul, showcasing Personal Builds, Shop Builds, Dealership Showcase, International Imported Collections, Collectors, Exotics, JDM, and Domestic. With over 125+ unique vehicles, vendors, live product demonstrations, music, food and product raffles, you won't want to miss this event.

