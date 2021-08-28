Modest - Premium Automotive Showcase

‘Homes have become our lives: traditional boundaries between private and public, indoor and outdoor have become less and less defined,’ says Poltrona Frau CEO Nicola Coropulis, as the Italian furniture company unveils its inaugural outdoor collection at Salone del Mobile 2021, with furniture and lighting by Roberto Lazzeroni, Ludovica and Roberto Palomba (two design studios that have contributed to the company’s identity over the past ten years) and new collaborator, Japanese designer Kensaku Oshiro. Titled ‘Boundless Living’, the collection explores how the domestic setting evolved during the pandemic.