The Kennebunk Inn has become known for its accommodations and cuisine although it is more known for its ghost. Built as a private residence in 1799, it was sold to Benjamin Smith in 1804. In 1895 Dr. Ross purchased the building. He sold it in the 1920’s to Mr. Baitler who turned it into the Tavern Inn. Walter Day expanded the hostel to 16 rooms and renamed it the Kennebunk Inn. Around this time, Silas Perkins became the night clerk. He worked there for many years with his room just above an old staircase now leading to nowhere in the cellar next to where the bar is located.