Minerva’s Roxy Theatre presents “Deathtrap” on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, at 7 p.m. Two-thirds thriller and one-third comedy, “Deathtrap” tells the story of Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, who is struggling to overcome a dry spell that has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college—a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?