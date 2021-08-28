Manchester House Collective

Bryan Jones is a veteran when it comes to producing music and so far, his success has spoken for itself with playing festivals such as Lollapalooza, Electric Forest, and having a BBC Radio 1 Essential Tune on Pete Tong’s show. More than producing music, his knowledge and experience with creating and lifting many projects off of the ground is priceless. Being one half of both musical duos, Golf Clap and High Caliber, and releasing stuff under his own name, there’s no question that he knows how to fulfill a mission. He’s now undergone a new metamorphosis and is emerging as Wave Point. With a new sharpened focus on house music, he’s here to showcase his passion for the genre, while also emphasizing his work as a dot connector within the industry. SPIN caught up with the Detroit based producer as he divulged in his mission as Wave Point, helping the music community, his most memorable moments, and more.