Toxic Crusaders’ Mop Stands Among the Best Weapons on the NES
Ninja Gaiden II’s Invincible Fire Wheel. Contra’s Spread Gun. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Kiai (often called Scrolls). There are a lot of incredible weapons in NES games that can make our lives a whole lot easier. Until we run out of them or lose them, I guess. One of the absolute best fighting tools on the system isn’t what you’d expect, though. It doesn’t use fire or bullets. Doesn’t cut foes up with a razor edge. It’s an aggressive cleaning implement: the mop from Toxic Crusaders.www.dreadxp.com
