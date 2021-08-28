Toxic Crusaders’ Mop Stands Among the Best Weapons on the NES

Black Ops Zombies has been a mode that has always brandished some of the most unique and innovative weaponry in the series. There are dozens of wonder weapons that have been released throughout the series. Some are more favorable for battle while others are just plain fun to use. From the original Ray Gun to the brand new Conversion-Ready Binary Repeater-Standard from the newest Black Ops Cold War Zombies map. These guns pack a punch. But out of all these wonder weapons which ones are actually a cut above the rest? Which weapons do you gasp when you finally see pop up from the mystery box? Or which weapons will you work tirelessly for and jump through countless Easter egg hoops to attain? Here are ten zombie wonder weapons that you should always have in your arsenal when available.