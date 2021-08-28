Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Olive Township, NJ

Morris County-based company recalls about 862K pounds of ready-to-eat uncured antipasto meat products due to possible salmonella contamination

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFratelli Beretta USA, Inc., a Mount Olive Township, N.J. establishment, is recalling about 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Infantis and/or Salmonella Typhimurium, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday. The ready-to-eat (RTE) uncured antipasto meat trays were...

wrnjradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Olive Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Products#Salmonella Infantis#Fsis#Soppressata#Milano Salami Coppa#Upc#Cdc#Traceback#Usda Meat#Poultry Hotline#Eastern Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy