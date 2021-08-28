Morris County-based company recalls about 862K pounds of ready-to-eat uncured antipasto meat products due to possible salmonella contamination
Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., a Mount Olive Township, N.J. establishment, is recalling about 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Infantis and/or Salmonella Typhimurium, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday. The ready-to-eat (RTE) uncured antipasto meat trays were...wrnjradio.com
Comments / 0