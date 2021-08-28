Cancel
Rippey, IA

Bardole Re-Elected to Iowa Soybean Association

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rippey-area farmer has been re-elected to a statewide agricultural board. Tim Bardole is serving a three-year term as an at-large seat on the 15 member Iowa Soybean Association Board. Bardole previously served as ISA President and currently serves on the United Soybean Board. In his role on USB, Bardole helps to ensure the proper implementation of funding to support research, market development and promotional efforts, along with maximizing profit opportunities for all U.S. soybean farmers.

