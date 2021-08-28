Cancel
Darian Kinnard Ranks as a Top 50 2022 NFL Draft Prospect

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs kickoff for the 2021 college football season approaches, Kentucky boasts one of the Top 50 2022 NFL Draft prospects, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard. The Wildcats’ right tackle has garnered almost too many preseason All-American honors to count, but this tip of the cap means more. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is one of the most respected NFL Draft analysts in the business. Friday morning Brugler unveiled his first rankings of the 2022 NFL Draft prospects. Kinnard comes in at No. 34 as a fringe first round pick.

